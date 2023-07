Image 1 of 3 ▼ Photo courtesy: Austin Fire Info Twitter

One person was taken into custody following a house fire on Thursday.

Austin police said on July 27, around 2:08 p.m., officers responded to a disturbance call in the 9100 block of Ipswich Bay Drive in Southeast Austin.

One person was detained in connection with the incident. Austin Fire said the person will be charged with arson.

This is an ongoing investigation.