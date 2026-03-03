Arson investigators looking for person seen in surveillance video

The Brief AFD investigators looking for man seen in video near arson fire Fire happened on E Cesar Chavez Street on Feb 11



Austin fire investigators are asking for help in identifying a man seen on camera near the site of an arson fire last month.

What we know:

The fire happened at 1006 E. Cesar Chavez Street on Feb. 11.

Investigators are looking for a man described as a white male between 30 and 40 years old and between 5'9" and six foot in height.

He was last seen wearing a black hat, a black waist-length jacket and a black and white scarf.

What you can do:

If you have information about this person’s identity or information about the incident, please contact Capital Area Crime Stoppers at 512-472-8477 or online.

Tips can also be shared through the Texas Arson Hotline at 877-434-7345.

A reward of up to $1,000 may be available for information leading to an arrest.