Articles of impeachment filed against DHS Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas

In the first week of the GOP led House, Texas Representative Pat Phelan is filing articles of impeachment against Department of Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas.

In the document filed, he accused Mayorkas of high crimes and misdemeanors for his role in the ongoing issues at the southern border.

Democratic political analyst Ed Espinosa and GOP political analyst Ashley Brasher joined FOX 7 Austin's Rebecca Thomas to discuss.

REBECCA THOMAS: Ed, what are your thoughts on this action against the DHS secretary?

ED ESPINOZA: Well, it's disappointing, but it's not surprising that one of the first acts of the Republican Congress is an act of political theater. Keep in mind, impeachment is reserved for high crimes and misdemeanors. Republicans have been in charge of Congress for about they had been in charge of Congress for about 5 minutes before this was filed. They have had no policy that they could enact or even tried to do at the border yet. And right away, they're trying to take it to the Biden administration on immigration. It's I think it's nothing more than political theater. Theater. You need two thirds in the U.S. Senate to impeach. They're not going to get it, and they know it. But this is what they're starting with. And unfortunately, we're probably getting ready for two years of this type of theater.

REBECCA THOMAS: Ashley, given that, should my caucus be impeached and if so, again, what would the real impact would that have?

ASHLEY BRASHER: Absolutely. So the issue is you can't repeatedly not do your job without consequences. And this isn't the first time we brought this up. Representative Biggs of Arizona started this back in August of 21, and we had a Democrat led House at the time, so it went nowhere. That's not the case now. Kevin McCarthy warned him back in November, do your job or this is what's going to happen. There are repercussions for you not doing your job and lying to Congress. Not once, but twice.

REBECCA THOMAS: Ed, you know, there has been criticism about how the borders been handled by both sides, Republicans and Democrats. What should happen moving forward with the border?

ED ESPINOZA: What should happen is we have to have a reform to our immigration system, which has not been updated in 40 years. And without that, we're not going to see a change on there. We can build up walls, we can arm the border, but without a change to the immigration system, without updating something that is antiquated, it's not going to complete. The problem is not going to completely solve the problem that we have down here. And I'll add this. President Trump was up for impeachment twice. And Representative Fallon, the sponsor of this bill, this resolution, voted against that impeachment twice. This was an attack on the Capitol. And the thing having to do with potentially collusion with Ukraine or trying to undermine Ukraine. Now, he is going after a cabinet secretary, and he's all in favor of impeachment. There is no sense of consistency here. This is nothing more than political theater. It's disappointing.

REBECCA THOMAS: Ashley, do you think that Republicans and Democrats can come together on immigration reform and what would you like to see happen?

ASHLEY BRASHER: I would love to see a secure border. I don't see that in the foreseeable future when the Biden administration. I do think that it's finally time, which we are now seeing, that the GOP leadership, Kevin McCarthy, at the helm. We are starting to do what we said we are going to do. We are not going to let people get away with not doing their job and not securing our border. We're definitely not going to let people get away with making up stories publicly, slandering our guys at the border, risking their lives to protect our country. This just isn't acceptable behavior anymore. So I don't think we're going to come together across the aisle. I don't see us making friends on this any time soon. But Republicans were nominated by the people who want a secure border, and I'm glad they're doing something about it.

REBECCA THOMAS: All right. We'll see what happens, but we are out of time. Ashley, Ed, thank you both for sharing your time and perspectives with us tonight.