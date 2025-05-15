Texas mom accused of buying gear, ammo for son who expressed 'fascination with mass shootings': police

The Brief San Antonio mom arrested for buying tactical gear, live ammunition for teenage son Son expressed "fascination with mass shootings", was caught with drawings and researching mass shooters Family member reported finding live ammunition, an IED in his bedroom



A Texas mom is facing a terrorism-related charge for allegedly buying tactical gear and live ammunition for her son, who "expressed fascination with mass shootings".

The San Antonio Police Department says this case marks Bexar County's first-ever terrorism charge under a law aimed at stopping violence before it happens.

What we know:

33-year-old Ashley Rosalinda Pardo has been charged with aiding in the commission of terrorism, a state-jail felony.

She was arrested and booked into the Bexar County Jail on May 13, but was released on a $75,000 bond with the conditions that she is under full house arrest, submits to weekly drug and alcohol testing, has no firearms or incendiary devices and a no-contact order.

Ashley Rosalinda Pardo (Bexar County Jail)

Her son, who has not been identified by authorities because he is a juvenile, remains in custody, SAPD said.

Drawings, research on mass shootings

Timeline:

According to an arrest affidavit, in January, Pardo's son was first talked to about drawings of his school, identified by SAPD as Rhodes Middle School, which included a map of the school with a labeled "suicide route", the school name written out with a rifle and muzzle flashes above it and timestamps.

When spoken to, the teen described a fascination with past mass shooters, including their manifestos.

In April, the teen was found researching the Christchurch mosque mass shooting that killed 51 people in New Zealand on a school-issued computer. He was suspended and later attempted to harm himself, causing significant injuries requiring stitches.

He attended an alternate campus until May 7, and his school implemented a security plan upon his return on May 8 "due to continuing concerns of Mass Targeted Violence", says the affidavit.

Family member calls in a tip

A family member contacted SAPD on May 12 regarding items she found in her home, where the teen had been living off and on due to his behavior and threats towards the school.

She told SAPD detectives that she had found the teen hitting a live bullet with a hammer on May 11 and stopped him. When she asked him where he got it, he told her his mother had guns and ammo at her home and gave the ammo to him.

The family member also told police Pardo had been taking the teen to a local surplus store and bought him tactical gear, including magazines, a tactical black vest, a tactical black helmet and various army clothing.

That morning, before going to school, the teen allegedly told the family member he was "going to be famous" and referenced "14 words," a white supremacist slogan. The teen was picked up that morning by Pardo and taken to school.

The family member told police she looked through the bedroom he was staying in and found the magazines, now loaded with live rifle and pistol ammunition. There was also an improvised explosive device, using a mortar-style firework wrapped in duct tape and covered in messages referencing a mass shooting in 2019 at mosques in New Zealand as well as white supremacist language.

The family member also found a note on the kitchen table with several names and numbers in the teen's handwriting, the names being mass shooters and the numbers referring to their victims.

Mother "dismissive" of concerns, expressed "support" for son's "violent expressions"

The affidavit states that Pardo has been aware of the threats made by her son and "has been in constant contact albeit dismissive with local law enforcement, child protective services and school [personnel]."

Pardo also allegedly expressed to the school "her support of [her son's] violent expressions and drawings and [did] not feel concerned for his behavior."

The tactical gear, ammunition and supplies were also purchased reportedly in exchange for the teen babysitting his younger siblings.

Juvenile arrested

The teen was taken into custody earlier this week, according to SAPD.

SAPD detectives attempted to contact him at school on May 12, and learned he had arrived at school wearing a mask, camouflage jacket and tactical pants, but left shortly after. No one was harmed.

The school added extra security, including extra officers and sweeps of the grounds for potential devices, and told detectives "they were in fear [the teen] may return to commit acts of Mass Targeted Violence."

What's next:

Pardo has a court date set for July 17.