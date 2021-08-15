Assault suspected apprehended after fleeing to Downtown Austin roof

article

Sunday morning, An assault suspect was taken into custody that police say they found on a roof here in Downtown Austin.

APD officers brought the assault suspect out of a downtown apartment building on 10th Street right across the street from the Governor's Mansion.

Austin police say they believe the man committed an assault earlier in the evening and officers eventually tracked him down to the rooftop of the apartment building. Police say the man came out without any incident.

APD has not said at this time what charges the suspect is facing.

Advertisement

___

DOWNLOAD: FOX 7 AUSTIN NEWS APP

SUBSCRIBE: Daily Newsletter | YouTube

FOLLOW: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter