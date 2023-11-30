Police seek person of interest in assault with injury at The Ballroom at Spiderhouse

article

Austin police are looking for a person of interest in an assault with injury at The Ballroom at Spiderhouse.

Investigators say it happened between 4:57 p.m. and 5:53 p.m. on Saturday, October 14 at 2906 Fruth Street.

The man is described as being in his late 20s to mid 30s with a heavy build. He was last seen wearing a black t-shirt, black pants, and black sneakers with white stripes on the sides.

If you have any information, police ask that you submit a tip anonymously through the Capital Area Crime Stoppers Program by visiting austincrimestoppers.org or calling 512-472-8477. A reward of up to $1,000 may be available for any information that leads to an arrest.