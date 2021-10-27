Astros fans remain optimistic following Game 1 World Series loss

HOUSTON - As Game 1 of the World Series came to a close, Houston Astros fans still remain hopeful and optimistic following the Astros loss to the Atlanta Braves.
Astros fans keeping the faith for World Series Game 2
FOX 26's Coco Dominguez spoke with some fans who left Minute Maid Park a little early to get ready for Game 2 on Wednesday.
Astros fans excited about World Series Game 2 following Game 1 loss
FOX 26 Reporter Matthew Seedorff spoke with fans about the World Series returning to Houston.
Fans at watch parties react to Game 1 of World Series
FOX 26 Reporter Tiffany Justice spoke with some fans who remain optimistic that the Astros will win the World Series.