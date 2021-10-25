At least two killed in I-35 crash in North Austin, ATCEMS says

A crash on I-35 has killed at least two people.

The collision involved a car and an 18-wheeler.

The vehicle caught on fire following the crash, according to Austin-Travis County EMS.

ATCEMS says the crash happened in the 5300 block of the southbound upper deck of I-35 in North Austin after 8:30 p.m. All of southbound I-35 was shut down so police could investigate.

Drivers were asked to seek alternate routes and avoid the area for several hours before lanes were reopened.

___

Advertisement

DOWNLOAD: FOX 7 AUSTIN NEWS APP

SUBSCRIBE: Daily Newsletter | YouTube

FOLLOW: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter