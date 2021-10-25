At least two killed in I-35 crash in North Austin, ATCEMS says
AUSTIN, Texas - A crash on I-35 has killed at least two people.
The collision involved a car and an 18-wheeler.
The vehicle caught on fire following the crash, according to Austin-Travis County EMS.
ATCEMS says the crash happened in the 5300 block of the southbound upper deck of I-35 in North Austin after 8:30 p.m. All of southbound I-35 was shut down so police could investigate.
Drivers were asked to seek alternate routes and avoid the area for several hours before lanes were reopened.
