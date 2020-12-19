ATCEMS, AFD, first responders receive first round of COVID-19 vaccine

Some area paramedics and EMTs in the Austin area are receiving their COVID-19 vaccines even sooner than expected thanks to a partnership with the University of Texas at Austin.

Earlier this week, the first round of COVID-19 vaccines arrived in Austin-Travis County through direct shipments to area healthcare facilities.

As part of the 1A vaccine distribution group as designated by DSHS, ATCEMS expected shipments of vaccinations for their front line EMTs and Paramedics to arrive in late December, with the goal of rolling out the vaccine to their personnel before the year’s end.

SIGN UP FOR FOX 7 AUSTIN EMAIL ALERTS

ATCEMS Clinical Specialist Felipe Garcia receives his first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine through a partnership with Dell Medical School. (City of Austin/Travis County)

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 7 AUSTIN NEWS APP

The COVID-19 vaccination operation currently underway at UT Health Austin is part of a broad collaboration across UT Austin that also includes the School of Nursing, College of Pharmacy, University Health Services and the Office of Campus Safety, according to the city of Austin and Travis County. The UT Austin team is also collaborating with Austin Public Health, the City of Austin, Travis County, and the State of Texas.

Advertisement

"Since the beginning of the pandemic, it’s been clear that it would take a broad coalition across Central Texas working together to defeat COVID-19," said Amy Young, M.D., UT Health Austin Chief Clinical Officer and Vice Dean of Professional Practice at Dell Med. "We are continuing to work in partnership with Austin Public Health, along with Austin-Travis County EMS and the Austin Fire Department, to support our community’s health care personnel and our critical health infrastructure."

RELATED: Texas COVID-19 vaccine distribution predicted to hit 1M doses by end of December

Among the first in the state, EMTs and paramedics with ATCEMS, the Austin Fire Department, and various Travis County Fire Departments, began receiving their first round of COVID-19 vaccinations on Dec. 19 with many more expected to receive them throughout the weekend and into next week.

Over the course of the pandemic, ATCEMS says it has implemented multiple strategies to mitigate the spread of COVID-19. Among those measures is the COVID Clinical Consult Line, a supplement to the emergency call triage system, which employs communications medics with special training. This line is meant to help 911 callers that may be experiencing COVID symptoms reach the right resources for their condition.

Helping to champion these efforts, and following the first group of medics who received their vaccination today, was Interim Public Health Authority Dr. Mark Escott.

RELATED: COVID-19 vaccine FAQ: Can vaccinated people still spread the coronavirus? Should they wear masks?

"In an emergency, the men and women of ATCEMS, AFD, and our other Travis County Fire Departments are for many residents, the very first healthcare providers they see. Our medics wind up being their patient’s introduction into the healthcare system," Escott said. "With COVID cases on the rise, it is critically important that our clinicians get vaccinated as early as possible, to protect themselves and thereby protecting their patients from COVID-19."

Fire Specialist Eli Tennefrancia from the A-shift crew at AFD's Aircraft Rescue and Firefighting (ARFF) station at Austin-Bergstrom International Airport became the first member of AFD to receive the initial injection of the COVID-19 vaccine. Tennefrancia was one of 25 AFD employees to receive their vaccines Saturday.

RELATED: Extra doses found in Pfizer-BioNtech’s COVID-19 vaccine vials approved for use by FDA

Fire Specialist Eli Tennefrancia from the A-shift crew at the Aircraft Rescue and Firefighting (ARFF) station at Austin-Bergstrom International Airport became the first AFD member to receive the initial injection of the COVID-19 vaccine. (Chris Wilkinson, Austin Fire Department)

RELATED: Over 200 providers register to distribute vaccine in Travis County

"The men and women of the Austin Fire Department have been serving on the frontlines of this pandemic since the beginning," said Fire Chief Joel G. Baker. "We’re excited to be on the frontlines again with the rollout of the COVID-19 vaccine so that we can continue to safely serve the citizens of Austin in their times of need."

Vaccinations for Austin’s first responders will continue over the weekend and into next week, says the city and county.

COVID-19 Vaccine Week 2 Allocations

DSHS announced their week 2 vaccine allocations on Dec. 18. The allocations can be viewed weekly on the DSHS COVID-19 Vaccine page. The Austin area will receive 2,925 additional batches of the Pfizer vaccine and is expected to receive 15,400 batches of the Moderna vaccine.



The Pfizer vaccine is shipped in batches of 975, and the Moderna vaccine will be shipped in batches of 100, allowing smaller providers the ability to begin distributing the vaccine.

RELATED: FDA authorizes Moderna COVID-19 vaccine for emergency use



As of Dec. 19, the city and county say that DSHS has informed Austin Public Health (APH) that they are still only distributing vaccine to individuals who fit the descriptions of Group 1A, but they may soon designate that the vaccine can be distributed to Group 1B.

Officials say city and county staff in those groups have already been notified of the expected timeline of vaccine distribution to them, and have been notified that the vaccine may be made available to them earlier than expected.

RELATED: CDC confirms COVID-19 vaccine allergic reactions, issues new guidance

Also in Groups 1A and 1B are individuals who work or live in long-term care facilities. Officials say the CDC are working directly with pharmacies on a vaccine plan for these facilities.

CLICK HERE FOR THE LATEST INFO ON THE CORONAVIRUS OUTBREAK