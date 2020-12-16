Over 200 providers register to distribute vaccine in Travis County

More than 200 providers have registered to distribute the COVID-19 vaccine in Travis County. The first shipment of COVID-19 vaccines arrived in Austin-Travis County earlier this week through direct shipments to local hospitals.

Vaccine supply is currently limited to healthcare workers defined by the Texas Department of State Health Services (DSHS) Vaccine Allocation Guiding Principles, but vaccine distribution is expected to ramp up in the coming weeks and months.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 7 AUSTIN NEWS APP

SIGN UP FOR FOX 7 AUSTIN EMAIL ALERTS

“We are thrilled that more than 200 vaccine providers have registered through DSHS or the CDC to distribute COVID-19 vaccine in Austin-Travis County,” said Cassandra DeLeon, Interim APH Assistant Director for Disease Prevention and Health Promotion. “As more vaccine becomes available, we need our community to look to the places they usually get vaccinated, such as doctor’s offices and pharmacies to receive their COVID-19 vaccine.”

RELATED: Fort Hood healthcare workers, first responders receive COVID-19 vaccine

Advertisement

Austin Public Health (APH) went on to clarify in a press release that as the vaccine distribution ramps up in the coming weeks and months, APH will continue to serve as an informational hub; and while APH clinics are registered as a vaccine provider through DSHS, APH will not serve as the distributor of vaccines to providers in the community.

APH says it is committed to serving as a safety net for those without insurance when the vaccine is available and will focus on the vaccination of the underserved population. APH does not oversee other providers and their individual distribution plans, however, APH says it is working across the healthcare system to set guidelines that support the CDC and DSHS framework for distribution.

RELATED: UT Austin discusses distribution of first batch of COVID vaccines

“We are working with a large coalition from our Central Texas community and focusing on a data-driven approach to prioritization of vaccine distribution,” said Dr. Mark Escott, Interim Austin-Travis County Health Authority.

The federal government, under the umbrella of Operation Warp Speed, has been working since the start of the pandemic to make a safe and effective COVID-19 vaccine available, says APH. After a vaccine is authorized or approved for use, many vaccine safety monitoring systems watch for possible side effects. This continued monitoring can pick up on side effects that may not have been seen in clinical trials.

“If you have the opportunity to receive the vaccine, take it,” said APH Director Stephanie Hayden in the release. “We are confident in the safety and effectiveness of the vaccine as the federal government has measures in place to ensure that all vaccines are as safe as possible."

RELATED: FDA says preliminary analysis confirms effectiveness, safety of Moderna COVID-19 vaccine

British regulators are looking into reports of allergic reactions in two people who got the new Pfizer coronavirus vaccine this week. In the meantime, they've told people with a history of serious allergic reactions to skip the shots.

Doctors are also saying there are some groups of people who should talk to a doctor before signing up. Austin-area doctors said pregnant women should consider COVID-19 exposure risk, health complications, and age when determining the best course of action.

"We don't have any evidence to suggest that there's going to be higher risk for complications. We know that there is evidence that COVID itself raises the potential for complications. And let's make that decision together, whether you're comfortable taking that vaccine or not," Dr. Anas Daghestani, CEO of Austin Regional Clinic, said.

Austin Regional Clinic is currently enrolling children between 12 and 18 years old for a study of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine. Other vaccine companies have not yet included the under 18 population.

"I think, at this point, the CDC approved the vaccine for 16 and older only. So we'll be following that guideline until there's more details available, until Pfizer provides more information to the CDC to change that age group," said Dagheestani.

RELATED: CDC approves Pfizer/BioNTech's COVID-19 vaccine, allowing U.S. to administer the drug

In early December, Gov. Greg Abbott's office said that qualifying providers across the state will administer the vaccines based on the Vaccine Distribution Principles developed by the state's Expert Vaccine Allocation Panel (EVAP).

The panel was created by DSHS to make recommendations on vaccine allocation decisions, including identifying groups that should be vaccinated first to provide the most protection to vulnerable populations and critical state resources, says the governor's office.

RELATED: Austin area to receive 13,600 COVID-19 vaccine doses, but who will get it?

Texas is initially allocating COVID-19 vaccines based on the following criteria:

Protecting health care workers who care for COVID-19 patients and maintain the health care infrastructure

Protecting frontline workers at greater risk of contracting COVID-19

Protecting vulnerable populations at greater risk of severe disease and death if they contract COVID-19

Mitigating health inequities due to factors such as demographics, poverty, insurance status, and geography

Data-driven allocations using the best available scientific evidence and epidemiology at the time, allowing for flexibility for local conditions

Geographic diversity, considering access in urban and rural communities and in affected ZIP codes

Transparency through sharing allocations with the public and seeking public feedback

Healthcare workers likely to provide direct care for COVID-19 patients and other vulnerable residents were approved to be the first group to receive the vaccine. This includes staff at hospitals and long-term care facilities, emergency medical services, and home healthcare workers.

CLICK HERE FOR THE LATEST INFO ON THE CORONAVIRUS OUTBREAK