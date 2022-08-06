Body found at Mt. Bonnell during search for fall victim

Austin-Travis County EMS responded to a report of an individual that had fallen off of a cliff at Mount Bonnell Saturday evening.

While crews were searching for the fallen individual, they discovered a second person in the area who appeared to be dead.

ATCEMS, Austin Fire, Austin Police and STAR Flight worked together to locate, treat and transport the fallen individual to Dell Seton. They have been declared a trauma alert.

Officials say the second individual was pronounced dead on scene, and recovery operations are underway.

No further information has been released.