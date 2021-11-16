Pedestrian dies after being hit by car on South Congress Avenue

Austin-Travis County EMS says a person has died after they were hit by a car.

First responders with ATCEMS and the Austin Fire Department responded to the fatal auto-pedestrian crash on South Congress Avenue.

According to ATCEMS, the crash happened around 8 p.m. in the 5900 block of South Congress Avenue, near Little Texas Lane. ATCEMS says one patient was involved in this incident and that the person succumbed to their injuries and died.

No further details about the victim or the incident were released.

