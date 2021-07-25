ATCEMS respond to medical incident in Lake Travis at Bob Wentz Park

article

Austin-Travis County EMS, Lake Travis Fire & STAR flight are responding to what was initially reported as a drowning at Bob Wentz Park near Lake Travis in Northwest Austin.

ATCEMS says they received reports of a pediatric patient who was pulled from the water and was receiving CPR from bystanders. The patient was said to be fading "in and out" of consciousness.

Upon making contact with the patient, ATCEMS were able to confirm that the individual is conscious and alert.

ATCEMS says at this time they are treating the patient and further evaluating their condition. The patient is believed to have suffered a medical incident in the water.

ATCEMS says the patient's family refused further medical treatment but were advised to seek follow-up care.

