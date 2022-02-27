2 children, 5 adults hospitalized after downtown collision involving CapMetro bus

Austin-Travis County EMS and Austin Fire Department responded to a vehicle rescue near the northbound service road of IH35 and E 11th street at approximately 2:56 p.m. on Sunday, Feb. 27.

The incident involved a Capital Metro bus and a vehicle collision. A total of eight patients were involved.

Two patients were pinned in a vehicle and were successfully extricated, according to ATCEMS.

Two children were transported to Dell Children's Medical Center with critical, life-threatening injuries. Three adults have been transported to Dell Seton Medical Center, one with serious, potentially life-threatening injuries. Two other adults were transported to St. David's Medical Center with minor injuries. One adult patient refused to be transported.

Capital Metro released a statement on the incident, saying it appears that a vehicle ran a red light and the bus made contact with it.

"While we cannot comment on the status of those in the other vehicle, our bus operator and passengers did not sustain serious injuries. CapMetro’s incident response team is on the scene working with our colleagues at APD and Austin/Travis County EMS who treated those with injuries. Our hearts are with all those who are impacted," the statement says.

This is a developing story; check back for updates

