Athena the owl named Austin's official owl ambassador

An owl has made her annual return to nest at the Lady Bird Johnson Wildflower Center in South Austin.

It has been a big week for Athena, the owl. She hatched her first owlet on Wednesday, April 9, and the second one on Friday, April 11.

The City of Austin also designated her the official Owl Ambassador of Austin on Friday morning.

Local perspective:

Helen Torres is a caregiver who took Mary to see Athena on Friday.

"I was born and raised here in Austin, and I'm just so sad that I never knew about Athena until, you know, two, three years ago," said Helen Torres.

The Great Horned Owl can be spotted sitting in the corner of the courtyard entrance at the Wildflower Center, where she has been nesting since 2012.

"It's a really rare opportunity to see a great horned owl so close up," said Lee Clippard, Executive Director of the Lady Bird Johnson Wildflower Center. "In addition to that, to see the owl that's so close up, so probably in about a week or two, they'll start poking their little heads up above the planter."

Athena the owl. Photo courtesy: Bill J. Boyd (Lady Bird Johnson Wildflower Center website)

Athena has quite a fan base. Bird-watchers and followers keep up with her progress, flocking to visit Athena as she rears her young.

"There are quite a few people out here with binoculars, cameras, cell phones, taking pictures of her," said Torres.

The Wildflower Center recently partnered with Cornell Lab to stream a live feed of the owl, so people can watch her in real time.

"In the last couple of years, we've had this Owl Cam, and so now she's being adored by fans across the world, which is really exciting," said Clippard. "The proclamation today just confirms her really important role for Austin and for our community, which is great."

For anyone who wants to keep up with Athena and her little family, here's a link to the live stream.