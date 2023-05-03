Atlanta Police are currently searching for a man they say opened fire in Midtown Atlanta Wednesday afternoon, killing one person and injuring four others.

Authorities have identified the suspect as 24-year-old Deion Patterson. Police say he is armed and dangerous. If you see him, please call 911. Do not approach the suspect.

Deion Patterson (Atlanta Police Department)

The shooting happened inside a building in the 1100 block of Peachtree NW. At this time, there are five victims, according to Atlanta Police. Four of the victims were transported to the hospital for treatment and a fifth person was pronounced dead at the scene. Police say they have not heard any additional shots.

Although police have not officially confirmed where the shooting happened, Northside Hospital has said that the shooting took place in their midtown location.

During a press briefing, an official at Grady Memorial Hospital confirmed that they are treating the gunshot victims. According to the hospital, 3 people are in critical condition with 2 people currently in surgery. One person is being treated in the emergency department. Although visitation was initially placed on hold because of the incident, that hold is no longer in effect. The hospital did not release any additional information about the victims.

Atlanta Police say they do not believe that the shooting suspect is still in the midtown area. They have lifted the shelter in place advisory, but they are asking people to stay out of the midtown area while they investigate. They also say that a video that is circulating online showing a man on a roof of a building in Midtown is not the suspect.

It is believed that the suspect carjacked a vehicle near 14th and Williams street. Initially it was thought to have been found in the Smyrna area at a school. However, that is not the case. Police do not know where the suspect is at this time.

Atlanta Public Schools sent the following message to parents and families of students:

The Atlanta Public Schools Police Department is in contact with Atlanta Police Department and they have assured us that we are clear to release all APS students in all schools at this time. Out of an abundance of caution, we have dispatched officers at every school for today’s dismissal. Because of the late release, please expect transportation delays today. For students who may not be returned home (blocked street, etc.), they will be returned to school and supervised until they are picked up.

Crime Stoppers is offering a reward of up to $10,000 to anyone who can provide information that will lead to the arrest and indictment of the suspect.

Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens says he is in close contact with Atlanta Police.

Martin Luther King, III, Chairman of the Drum Major Institute, and Arndrea Waters King, President of the Drum Major Institute, released the following statement on the mass shooting in Atlanta, Ga.

"Once again, we find ourselves trying to make sense of another tragic shooting. Our family has been a victim of gun violence and know the pain being felt by the victims’ families today. While the facts are still unfolding, we do know that one life has been lost and several injuries reported. On what was an otherwise a beautiful Atlanta today, instead has turned to tragedy. Enough is enough.

"Our family has never just accepted the status quo when injustice is occurring, and today is no different. No nation sees gun violence at the levels we are seeing in America today. We have a responsibility to call for change. We cannot afford to become desensitized this. It’s happening everywhere – nearly every day – in schools, in grocery stores, and now in the middle of a major American city. Thoughts and prayers from elected officials who think more guns on our streets is the answer is insulting at this point. We aren’t just calling for change – we’re demanding it. This year, we mark the 60th anniversary of the March on Washington, and while we’ll take to the streets of Washington to call for change in August, we need action now because words are not enough."

