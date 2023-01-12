ATM technician assaulted, robbed at New Braunfels credit union: police

The New Braunfels Police Department is investigating an assault and robbery of an ATM technician earlier this year and is asking for tips from the public.

Around noon on Jan. 2, a maroon Dodge Charger approached the technician working on a machine at the Randolph Brooks Federal Credit Union in the 1800 block of SH 46 West.

The suspect assaulted the technician before grabbing a drawer of money and fleeing the scene in the Charger. The technician suffered minor injuries and no weapons were displayed during the robbery.

The suspect is described as a black male, wearing a black hoodie, white mask, black pants, black gloves, white shoes, and multicolored underwear.

Anyone with information about the identity of the suspect, the driver of the vehicle, or the whereabouts of the maroon Dodge Charger is asked to contact New Braunfels Police or Comal County Crime Stoppers.

Crime Stoppers is offering a reward of up to $4,000 for information that leads to an arrest and/or grand jury indictment. To remain anonymous and to collect the reward, contact Crime Stoppers at 830-620-TIPS (8477), leave a tip online, or send a tip using the "P3 Tips" smartphone app available on iOS and Android devices.