AT&T outage: Service restored, but cause still unknown

Thousands of AT&T customers are breathing a sigh of relief after many were without service for over 10 hours. AT&T announced service was restored Thursday afternoon.

AT&T took to X to acknowledge what was going on by saying, "Some of our customers are experiencing wireless service interruptions this morning."

AT&T was the largest service provider impacted, but it was not the only one. Customers with T-Mobile, Verizon, and Cricket Wireless also reported issues. Cricket Wireless, which is owned by AT&T, wrote on X that there was a nationwide network incident impacting multiple services.

With no concrete explanation as to why this was happening, many phones across the country were left useless for over 10 hours as service providers worked to right the major wrong.

The service interruptions posed a major concern for some customers who were worried about how to reach 911 in case of an emergency. The Austin Police Department was fully aware of the situation at hand and released a statement saying the 911 system was working, but they were having trouble getting back to certain people who were disconnected during the call.

At around 3 p.m., AT&T announced on X, formerly Twitter, that wireless services had been restored to all affected customers.

The FCC says it is investigating.