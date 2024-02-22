AT&T outage: Verizon, Cricket cell service users also report issues

AT&T customers and several carriers across the country are experiencing an outage, and it's impacting police communications in Central Texas and the University of Texas at Austin as well.

Customers are saying their phone data is showing up as SOS.

The Travis County Sheriff's Office was impacted but they got service restored at around 5:15 a.m.

In Hays County, officials are asking people to stop call 911 "just to see if it works."

Officials say if you have an emergency, that you should try to get to a landline to use or to connect to Wifi.

UT police put out a series of tweets explaining how students can get in contact with them if needed.

Students can use any call box and an officer will respond. If Wifi is enabled, students can message on the LiveSafe app for police assisstance.

The outages are being reported across the country in most major cities.

FOX 7 Austin reached out to AT&T by email, a spokesperson responded saying:

"Some of our customers are experiencing wireless service interruptions this morning. We are working urgently to restore service to them. We encourage the use of Wi-Fi calling until service is restored."