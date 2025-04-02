Expand / Collapse search

Attempted abduction in Leander; suspect still at large: police

Published  April 2, 2025 10:41am CDT
Crime and Public Safety
The Brief

    • Leander police are looking for a man involved in a possible child abduction.
    • The child is safe and was not injured.
    • Leander police urge anyone who sees the suspect to call police immediately.

LEANDER, Texas - The Leander Police Department says that the suspect in an attempted child abduction is at large.

What we know:

The incident happened at the Lakeline Apartments at 3000 N. Lakeline Boulevard involving a four-year-old child.

The child is safe and was not injured and no weapons were involved.

The suspect

What we know:

Leander police have released a description of the suspect:

  • White male
  • Approximately 5'9"
  • Thin build
  • Short curly hair or bald
  • Last seen wearing light-colored shorts and a black top, no shoes

The suspect fled the scene on foot southbound from the apartment complex and is at large as of this morning.

The search

What's next:

Leander police say they are still actively looking for this suspect as of 8:30 a.m.

A large police presence is in the area, including drones and K-9s. Police are also working with Leander ISD to ensure the safety of students and staff in the area.

What you can do:

Anyone who sees someone matching the suspect's description is urged to contact the Leander Police Department immediately at 512-528-2800. Please do not attempt to approach or confront this suspect. 

The Source: Information in this report comes from the Leander Police Department.

