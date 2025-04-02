Attempted abduction in Leander; suspect still at large: police

The Brief Leander police are looking for a man involved in a possible child abduction. The child is safe and was not injured. Leander police urge anyone who sees the suspect to call police immediately.



The Leander Police Department says that the suspect in an attempted child abduction is at large.

What we know:

The incident happened at the Lakeline Apartments at 3000 N. Lakeline Boulevard involving a four-year-old child.

The child is safe and was not injured and no weapons were involved.

The suspect

What we know:

Leander police have released a description of the suspect:

White male

Approximately 5'9"

Thin build

Short curly hair or bald

Last seen wearing light-colored shorts and a black top, no shoes

The suspect fled the scene on foot southbound from the apartment complex and is at large as of this morning.

The search

What's next:

Leander police say they are still actively looking for this suspect as of 8:30 a.m.

A large police presence is in the area, including drones and K-9s. Police are also working with Leander ISD to ensure the safety of students and staff in the area.

What you can do:

Anyone who sees someone matching the suspect's description is urged to contact the Leander Police Department immediately at 512-528-2800. Please do not attempt to approach or confront this suspect.