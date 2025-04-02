Attempted abduction in Leander; suspect still at large: police
LEANDER, Texas - The Leander Police Department says that the suspect in an attempted child abduction is at large.
What we know:
The incident happened at the Lakeline Apartments at 3000 N. Lakeline Boulevard involving a four-year-old child.
The child is safe and was not injured and no weapons were involved.
The suspect
What we know:
Leander police have released a description of the suspect:
- White male
- Approximately 5'9"
- Thin build
- Short curly hair or bald
- Last seen wearing light-colored shorts and a black top, no shoes
The suspect fled the scene on foot southbound from the apartment complex and is at large as of this morning.
The search
What's next:
Leander police say they are still actively looking for this suspect as of 8:30 a.m.
A large police presence is in the area, including drones and K-9s. Police are also working with Leander ISD to ensure the safety of students and staff in the area.
What you can do:
Anyone who sees someone matching the suspect's description is urged to contact the Leander Police Department immediately at 512-528-2800. Please do not attempt to approach or confront this suspect.
The Source: Information in this report comes from the Leander Police Department.