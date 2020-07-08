Attorney for former Minneapolis police officer charged in George Floyd's death files motion to dismiss charges

article

The attorney of one of the four former Minneapolis police officers charged in the death of George Floyd is asking the court to dismiss the charges against his client.

Thomas Lane, 37, is charged with aiding and abetting second-degree murder and aiding and abetting second-degree manslaughter in connection with Floyd’s May 25 death.

Lane’s attorney, Earl Gray, filed a motion Tuesday to dismiss the charges against Lane as well as documents supporting the motion, which include transcripts from Lane’s body worn camera and of an interview with another officer at the scene and pictures from inside the vehicle Floyd was in at the time.

The motion says there is a lack of evidence to establish probable cause for the charges.

Lane is one of four officers charged in the case. J. Alexander Kueng and Tou Thao are also facing two charges each of aiding and abetting and Derek Chauvin, the officer seen on bystander video kneeling on Floyd's neck as he struggled to breathe, is charged with second-degree murder, third-degree murder and second degree manslaughter.