Attorney: Man stripped, beaten after DUI arrest later killed himself due to abuse

The family of a man arrested for drunk driving and allegedly beaten by police officers later took his own life. His loved ones have filed a lawsuit demanding justice.

"This is not something a civilized - even an uncivilized society can tolerate," said attorney Ari Kresch.

Milton was dragged through the Oakland County Jail after being taken there August of last year - after being arrested in Auburn Hills.

"They booked him, and they don't have the facilities for him to dry out," said Kresch. "So they transfer him over to the Oakland County Sheriff's Office."

FOX 2: "Did the sheriffs at any time beat or hit Milton?"

"No," said Curtis Childs, undersheriff Oakland County. "No sir."

Milton Adelson, 59 years old, is a veteran, held a steady job at the same company for 30 years. But he was drunk driving, and he may have made suicidal statements to the arresting officer.

"He was cooperative, he was respectful, he never had any involvement with the law," said the family attorney.

In police video deputies ask him if he wants to keep his earplugs.

"I do. I want them to come back with me please," he said. "But they're not expensive I don't care."

"You didn't pay for them either, they give them to you at work," a deputy said.

Milton was placed in the "uncuff" cell at the Oakland County Jail. Moments later another inmate was placed in the same cell.

But as the electric cell door was closing, it seems Milton grabbed it.

"The minute he grabbed that gate and tried to hold it from closing, fun or not, that's a very serious thing in a jail cell," Childs said..

Milton was then taken to the detox cell as a precaution after suicidal statements were allegedly made by him. This video was given to FOX 2- in parts sped up -by Milton's family attorney.

"They stripped naked and beat the living crap out of him," said Kresch.

FOX 2: "Was it necessary that he was naked?"

"Again preliminary information, suicidal statements were made during the arrest," Childs said. "I think he backed off on the suicidal statements, I haven't had a chance to look into it throughly, but with that mixed message, we have to err on the side of caution. So yes, since he wasn't going along with the program and following directions, we had to take his clothing."

However after Milton was out let of jail - his attorney said he needed treatment for his injuries, and became thoroughly depressed.

"He just stopped coming to work, he was so shook up" Kresch said.

Four days before he was to appear in court, Milton died by suicide.

"His behavior completely changed, he had his head thrown to the ground," said Kresch.

A lawsuit will be filed shortly.

