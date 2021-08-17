Expand / Collapse search

Attorney representing more than 20 women alleging Texans QB of sexual misconduct says he was contacted by FBI

By FOX 26 Staff
HOUSTON, TEXAS - JANUARY 03: Deshaun Watson #4 of the Houston Texans in action against the Tennessee Titans during a game at NRG Stadium on January 03, 2021 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images)

HOUSTON - The attorney representing more than 20 women who accuse Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson of alleged sexual misconduct says he's been contacted by the FBI.

In an interview with @AmyDashTV on Sports Radio 610 Tuesday, Tony Buzbee said FBI agents have spoken with him and Watson's accusers on multiple occasions over the past few days.

Deshaun Watson latest: Grand jury investigation being used for possible criminal charges, sources say

Buzbee confirmed to FOX 26 saying, "I can confirm that I have spoken to the FBI. I won’t lie about it, but I haven’t volunteered it."



He went on to say he never termed it an "investigation."

DETAILS: 22 lawsuits filed against Houston Texans QB Deshaun Watson

Rusty Hardin, Watson’s attorney, has called a news conference for Wednesday morning where ‘he will address Mr. Buzbee’s latest antics regarding the FBI in his continued attempts to ruin Deshaun Watson in order to force a settlement of his civil cases and promote himself.’
 