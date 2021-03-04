ATX TV Festival going virtual, extends to 10 days for Season 10

The ATX Television Festival is back for its 10th year and extending to 10 days from June 11-20, 2021. The festival will once again be a unique and immersive "at home" experience as it goes virtual for the second year in a row.

The festival will feature a variety of screenings, panels, roundtable discussions, interstitial content, VOD programming, special events, and more.

Programming includes daily VOD releases with a focus on appointment viewing and interactive events for attendees to engage with each other at specific times.

Something new this year will happen during the festival's second weekend (June 18-20) which will be filmed from iconic locations in Austin to give audiences a sense of engagement and place and help build community focus.

Organizers say they are working closely with the partners and talent of previously postponed programming to determine the best fit for each reunion, series, and panel, whether that be a virtual showcase in 2021 or an in-person event once health & safety precautions allow. The festival will announce its first round of Season 10 programming in April, with a continued commitment to representing past, current, and premiere series.

ATX TV is also simultaneously launching its first-ever Virtual Membership Program allowing exclusive access to events and programming happening all year long. The Festival will also continue its annual "The Pitch Competition," presented in partnership with Final Draft Inc, The Black List, and the Sundance Institute’s Episodic Program.

Ticketing will include Festival Badge ($150), Day Pass ($25), and Single Events ($12) and will go on sale April 1, 2021. For more information about the festival, you can go to ATXFestival.com.