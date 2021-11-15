ATX TV Festival to return in-person in 2022

The ATX TV Festival is returning in-person with a virtual option next year for its upcoming 11th season.

The 2022 event, dubbed "TV Camps for Grown Ups" is set for June 2-5 in downtown Austin and marks the festival's return to in-person programming after two virtual festivals in 2020 and 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Details on how to attend, badges, passes and pricing, as well as initial programming confirmations, will be announced in January 2022.

In addition, the festival’s annual "The Pitch Competition" has started accepting open submissions for 2022 through January 30.

The festival says this competition strives to give undiscovered writers a one-of-a-kind opportunity to pitch their scripted ideas to TV’s top decision-makers. This competition gives writers without traditional access to the industry a road to management, agents, and staffing, as well as an unparalleled experience pitching producers, studios, and networks. ATX TV offers all Finalists the opportunity, tools, and resources for career advancement by creating a community of support between the writers and leading industry members.

To apply, writers submit 90-second video pitches for scripted TV shows and a 10 page writing sample. The pitches are judged by a panel composed of network/studio executives, showrunners, writers, and producers.

ATX TV is partnering with The Black List, Sundance Episodic Labs, and Inevitable Foundation which will select a combined 20 applicants to advance directly to the Pitch Competition’s semi-finals round. The top 10 finalists will then pitch live at the festival.

One winner will have their script read by ATX TV Festival Season 11 pitch judges followed by general meetings for feedback. They will also receive a Pitch Mentorship with a showrunner or executive to hone and edit the pitch to prepare the winner for a minimum of three general meetings with a studio, network, or production company arranged by ATX TV, including official partner of the competition Rooster Teeth.

Additional prizes for finalists include:

Badges to Season 11 of ATX TV Festival, including hosted reception for finalists presented by Rooster Teeth

Tickets to closing night party

Year-round virtual events with workshops, happy hours, coffees with executives, showrunners, and agents

Year-round subscription to ATX TV Membership Program

One month of free hosting on The Black List

Invitation to apply directly to second round consideration for the 2022 Sundance Institute Episodic Program with application fee waived

The entry for the competition fee is $40, but waivers are available. Those interested can email tv@atxfestival.com for more information.

