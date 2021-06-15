Austin 19-year-old relearning how to walk after Sixth St shooting

A young Austin woman is relearning how to walk after the Sixth Street mass shooting.

Adrianna Salazar was shot in the popular nightlife district while celebrating her 19th birthday Saturday.

A bullet passed through the Northeast Early College High School graduate’s right leg, shattering the bone. It remains lodged in her left leg. Doctors implanted a metal rod in her right leg.

Tuesday, Adrianna Salazar told FOX 7 Austin she was in pain. "It hurts as a mother to see your daughter go through this. I can’t, I wish I could take her pain," her mother, Stephanie Salazar said.

Stephanie Salazar said her daughter's pain is also emotional. Explaining, "[the shooting] plays back in her head over and over and I have to see her cry."

Stephanie Salazar replays the night in her own mind. Her daughter repeatedly FaceTimed her while bleeding on the street.

"She goes ‘mom, I’ve been shot’ I go ‘where?’ She didn’t know and I told her ‘just be strong, I’m on my way."

Stephanie Salazar jumped in her car and frantically drove from Bastrop County to Dell Seton Medical Center. "Didn’t know how I made it over here, but I made it. I drove past red lights, everything, to get to my daughter," she said.

Adrianna is now struggling to pay for her medical bills without insurance. The family says current estimates are around $50,000. They have started a GoFundMe.

Tuesday Interim Austin Police Chief Joseph Chacon addressed the media for the first time since a second suspected gunman was arrested.

17-year-old Jeremiah Roshaun Leland James Tabb was arrested in Killeen while he was enrolled in a summer school class. Chacon told reporters the other suspect is younger than 17.

"I want justice to be served no matter the age of the two suspects. They will face the consequences because nobody deserves to deal with so much pain for someone else’s actions," said Adrianna Salazar.

Chacon confirmed that both suspects are believed to have been "shooters."

"How is it that they’re so young and they have guns in their hands?" asked Stephanie Salazar.