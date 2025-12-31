Austin's biggest stories of 2025: Murder plot, new Texas laws, school closures

The Brief Look back at some of the biggest stories in Austin and Central Texas that happened in 2025. An alleged coup plot by two Texas men and school closure stories generated the most interest. Stories about marijuana and THC were also highly viewed.



Here's a look back at some of the top stories in Austin and Central Texas that generated the most interest in 2025.

Prosecutors: Texas men planned to murder men, enslave women on foreign island

Two North Texas men were indicted in November for an alleged scheme to sail to a foreign island, murder all the men, and enslave the women and children.

The men planned and trained for nearly a year, legal documents say, in an elaborate attempt to fulfill their "rape fantasies."

Gavin Rivers Weisenburg, 21, of Allen, and Tanner Christopher Thomas, 20, of Argyle, were indicted by a grand jury on counts of conspiracy to murder, maim, or kidnap in a foreign country and production of child pornography.

The charges were given for the pair's extensive plans to travel to Gonâve Island, which is part of the Republic of Haiti, to attempt a coup d'état, the documents say.

Weisenburg and Thomas prepared from August 2024 to July 2025 to execute their plans, in which they allegedly intended to buy a boat, sail to Gonâve Island, kill every man on the island, overtake it by force, and take the women and children as sex slaves.

Gonâve Island has a population of about 87,000.

From July 2024 to May 2025, the suspects took Haitian Creole classes to prepare for the coup.

On Aug. 5, 2024, Weisenburg enrolled at the North Texas Fire Academy in Rockwall. This was allegedly an effort to gain training in useful skills for their plot.

On Jan. 7, 2025, Thomas enlisted in the U.S. Air Force. The document says he intended to use his military training for the planned overthrow of the island.

On Feb. 8, 2025, Weisenburg failed out of fire training.

On Feb. 20, 2025, Weisenburg bought tickets to Thailand at least partially to enroll in a sailing course to prepare for getting to Gonâve Island. The indictment says once he got to Thailand, he never enrolled due to the cost of the course.

On March 14, 2025, Thomas managed to change his Air Force assignment from a base in Germany to one in Maryland. The indictment says this was both to stay in the U.S. to continue planning the coup and to attempt to recruit homeless people from the Washington, D.C. area.

The suspects are accused of attempting to recruit others to help with the coup both online and in person on various dates from August 2024 to May 2025.

Weisenburg and Thomas are also accused of coercing a minor to engage in sex acts on camera on Aug. 31, 2024.

Weisenburg was arrested on July 3, 2025, on his charges.

No arrest date for Thomas is publicly available.

Weisenburg and Thomas both face up to life in federal prison if they are convicted of conspiracy to commit murder in a foreign country.

They face 15 to 30 years in prison if convicted of production of child pornography.

Texas passes new veterinary bills into law

Two new laws are enhancing the regulatory authority of the Texas Board of Veterinary Medical Examiners.

New laws passed that will impact other facilities and licensees.

All veterinary medical facilities in Texas must register with the board, which will now be able to enforce standards related to safety, sanitation, patient care, and the handling of controlled substances. Facilities that post a public health or safety risk can have their license immediately suspended.

"We had seen an increase in complaints where it was an issue with a policy of the facility or some kind of internal issue with the facility, not necessarily a problem with the veterinarian, and it was hard to find accountability and sort of justice with that individual licensure," Texas Board of Veterinary Medical Examiners executive director Brittany Sharkey said.

Other legislation increases funding to expand the board’s electronic data. It allows the public to access information on vet professionals, including complaints and enforcement actions.

"I think being able to provide that extra layer of oversight and protection is really important and is really just going to give Texans peace of mind that they know that they're getting the best quality veterinary care possible," Sharkey said.

The new legislation went into effect September 1.

Parents disappointed after Austin ISD trustees approve closure of 10 schools

Austin ISD trustees voted on their school consolidation.

Two separate votes took place, one on school consolidations, and one on programmatic changes. Both passed, although neither decision was unanimous.

With approval from school board trustees, the final draft plan released by the district is slated to go into effect starting in the 2026-27 school year.

Under the approved plan, 3,796 students will be reassigned, and 6,000 seats will be eliminated.

Seven elementary schools will close, including Barrington, Dawson, Oak Springs, Widén, Becker, Ridgetop, and Sunset Valley.

Winn Montessori, as well as Martin and Bedichek Middle Schools are also slated to close.

Parents, students, and teachers spoke out against the closures when the first draft of the plan was released and after the final decision, parents said they were disappointed.

The goal of the district's plan is to address a $19.7 million budget shortfall brought on by pressures including declining enrollment, rising costs and the loss of federal funding.

The implementation of Austin ISD's consolidation plan is expected to result in a savings of $20 million for the district.

'Jugging' crime is now a felony in Texas

A popular crime called jugging is now a felony offense.

House bill 1902 was signed into law in June, making jugging a state jail felony effective September 1.

Jugging is the act of following a person from a bank or ATM with the intent to steal the funds at another location from the victim's vehicle.

Austin attorney Sam Bassett says the new legislation is necessary but may face challenges in the courtroom.

"The prosecution of merely following somebody from an ATM is going to be a little tricky, because how do you prove that they were following them for the purpose of committing a crime. If they don't come near them or if they don't actually communicate with them," says Bassett.

Jugging could also be enhanced to a third or first-degree felony based on the severity of the crime.

The crime carries penalties of 180 days in jail and up to $10,000 in fines or even life in prison if it becomes a first-degree felony.

Prior to the new legislation, juggers were charged with burglary or robbery.

Texas DPS directed to increase new THC rule enforcement

View of hemp flowers at Empire Standard, a hemp extract processing and distribution plant, on April 13, 2021 in Binghamton, New York. (Photo by ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images) Expand

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott directed the Texas Department of Public Safety to increase their enforcement action against hemp in October.

Abbott called hemp products dangerous. The governor previously vetoed legislation that would have banned their sale and possession.

The directive will have DPS toughen their action against vape and smoke shops that are now under new guidelines for selling hemp products.

Abbott included the following stipulations in his release:

DPS’ Criminal Investigations Division (CID) will conduct targeted operations to identify vape and smoke shops of concern, then work with state, local, and federal partners, to perform inspections to determine legal violations.

DPS CID Special Agents will leverage findings from these inspections to conduct undercover operations to identify unlawful activity, as well as initiate further criminal investigations.

The DPS Crime Lab will conduct testing on any seized products from these investigations. CID Special Agents will follow up the investigations to bring charges against employees and shop ownership in violation of Texas law.

DPS will leverage all federal and local law enforcement partnerships to further these investigations.