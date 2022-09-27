Austin police asking for help identifying man involved in aggravated assault

The Austin Police Department (APD) is asking for the public's help finding a man involved in an aggravated assault.

Police said on Monday, August 29, around 5:39 p.m., a man was involved in a disturbance with a Tesla employee at a Tesla Supercharging Station at 6406 N IH 35 SVRD SB.

The preliminary investigation shows before the disturbance, the man parked his non-Tesla vehicle in one of the charging spots.

After entering a restricted area at the Tesla Supercharging Station, the man began to urinate and argue with the Tesla employee. Then the man hit the Tesla employee with his car before leaving the scene.

Anyone with information about this incident, such as the man who fled or other violent crime, is asked to call the APD Aggravated Assault Unit at (512) 974-4940, Crime Stoppers at 512-472-TIPS or use the new Crime Stoppers App. Crime Stoppers offers up to a $1,000 reward for information that leads to an arrest.