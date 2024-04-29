Valentina’s Tex Mex BBQ in Buda being investigated by U.S. Department of Labor

The U.S. Department of Labor is investigating a popular BBQ restaurant in Buda. Employees said they haven’t been paid in weeks and reports show the owners are in the hole for millions.

It seemed to have all the momentum in the world, customers could even find them at Q2 Stadium, but the owners of Valentina’s Tex Mex BBQ said they’re throwing in the towel.

There used to be lines outside the door, the restaurant received awards like Texas Monthly’s 50 Best BBQ Joints, and it seemed to be a great place to work in.

"All of my friends from school recommended it to me, they were having fun and making money, so I wanted to work there," former employee Wyatt Bailey said.

Bailey even recruited his friend to work there.

"When I joined, it was a great workplace, I enjoyed working there, the pay was pretty decent," former employee Ethan Walker said.

Walker and Bailey said about three weeks ago is when things went downhill.

"I haven’t gotten paid in three weeks," Walker said.

"I just stopped getting checks," Bailey said.

Bailey and Walker said the owners of Valentina’s Tex Mex BBQ in Buda owe them money.

"He said he was going to try to get our pay checks out as quickly as possible, and I’ve been texting him multiple times saying I need it, and he’s like I can’t do it, I can’t get it out to you," Walker said.

"It’s unfortunate that they can’t get checks out to people on time," Bailey said.

Bailey said they owe him about $500.

"I really need the money for my family and needed to put the payment on my truck, so I really needed it," Bailey said.

Walker said he’s owed at least $800.

"I know it doesn’t sound like a lot, but to me, as a teenager, that is a lot," Walker said.

They said they aren’t the only ones and at least 20 other employees are owed money.

When FOX 7 went to the restaurant, we were met with a letter that stated Valentina’s was going to be under new management, and they’d be closed until May 8. The owners said their move from a food truck in South Austin to a brick and mortar building in Buda may have been their downfall.

"We recognize and admit to the many issues and challenges Valentina’s has had since we moved," the letter stated.

The U.S. Department of Labor is investigating.

The Austin Business Journal reported the restaurant has $2.2 million in debt.

The teenagers said they’ve reported the owners and restaurant to the Texas Workforce Commission, and said they just want what they’re owed.