Austin airport gets additional help from U.S. Customs and Border Protection

By FOX 7 Austin Digital Team
Published  June 10, 2024 7:25pm CDT
Austin-Bergstrom International Airport
AUSTIN, Texas - Additional help from U.S. Customs and Border Protection is coming to the Austin-Bergstrom International Airport because of help from lawmakers.

Congressman Lloyd Doggett made the announcement saying, by this fall, the airport will add four more border patrol officers to its ranks, for a total of 15.

Doggett said the new officers will aid in speeding up cargo inspections and allow the airport to secure more international flights in the future.

The congressman said he hopes the added bodies will help keep up with Austin-Bergstrom's growth. Arrivals have more than doubled between 2019 and 2023.