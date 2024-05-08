Austin-Bergstrom changes TSA security checkpoints due to renovations

As air traffic controllers directed planes from the tower at Austin-Bergstrom International Airport on Wednesday, Jasmine Lozano with Guest Services was on the ground directing travelers.

"PreCheck through here, regular screening down that hallway," she told passengers, helping spread the word about the new changes.

Four TSA checkpoints were recently consolidated into three, and starting Wednesday,May 8, those with TSA PreCheck and CLEAR now have to use Checkpoint 2 West.

"We've kind of standardized what each checkpoint area will do for passengers as they come through, and that way there isn't confusion when they walk in," said Elizabeth Ferrer, public information specialist for ABIA. "Ultimately, the goal is to improve passenger efficiency and just to make it more convenient for passengers."

Though there are fewer checkpoints, they have managed to keep the same number of lanes as before.

Below is a look at each checkpoint going forward:

Checkpoint 1

General Screening

Known Crew Member Screening

Priority/Premium Screening

ADA Screening

Checkpoint 2 East

General Screening

Checkpoint 2 West

TSA PreCheck

CLEAR for passengers with PreCheck and CLEAR or CLEAR with no PreCheck

ADA Screening for passengers with PreCheck and those using General Screening in need of accessibility accommodations

"Where TSA stations are located are really entirely TSA decisions. They work in conjunction with CLEAR, which is its own business entity, that works hand in hand with TSA, said Ferrer. "So this is the result of some discussions between them."

TSA Checkpoint 3 has been closed since earlier this year due to the ongoing airport expansion project.

To view an interactive map of where each checkpoint is located, click here.