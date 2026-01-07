Austin airport to nearly double in size over next decade

The Brief The Austin-Bergstrom International Airport is planning to open another 32 gates The expansion is estimated to cost $5 billion — none of which comes from taxpayer dollars



Austin-Bergstrom International Airport will nearly double in size over the next decade.

The airport currently has 34 gates. With the expansion projects, it will increase by another 32 gates.

What they're saying:

Southwest, Delta, United, American, Alaska, FedEx, and UPS have signed 10-year use-and lease agreements, which outline how they operate at the airport, including with the expansion.

"This provides the financial foundation that will support our day-to-day operations and help us fund the expansion program that will reshape how millions of travelers experience AUS for decades to come," Ghizlane Badawi, CEO of Austin-Bergstrom International Airport, said.

Concourse B, which is in the design phase, will have 26 gates, estimated to open in the 2030s. Southwest Airlines will be the main tenant with 18 gates, United Airlines will have five gates, and three gates will be for common use. There will be a tunnel that connects to Concourse B.

"If you give us the gates, we will bring the planes," Adam Decaire, senior VP of Network Planning & Network Operations Control at Southwest Airlines said.

"As part of growing the airport, you see that it's not just us that's bragging about the success we're having. It's the airlines that want to use this airport, and they see advantage in their business model of being part of this airport, and that's why they're growing the number of gates they're using," Mayor Kirk Watson said.

Dig deeper:

The airport will also redevelop the existing Barbara Jordan Terminal, including the ticket counters, security checkpoints, and baggage claim. Concourse A will be home to Delta Air Lines with 15 gates. American Airlines will have nine gates, and Alaska Airlines will have one gate. There will be eight common-use gates.

"Delta is making a long-term investment in Austin-Bergstrom that will transform travel for years to come," Holden Shannon, senior VP for Corporate Real Estate at Delta Air Lines said.

The airport will also build Concourse M — six additional gates to increase capacity as early as 2027. There will be a shuttle between that and the Barbara Jordan Terminal. Concourse M will help with capacity during phases of construction.

There will also be a new Arrivals and Departures Hall, with more concessions and amenities. They're also working to bring rideshare pickup closer to the terminal.

City officials say these projects will bring more jobs.

The expansion is estimated to cost $5 billion — none of which comes from taxpayer dollars. This comes from airport revenue, possible proceeds, and FAA grants.

"We're seeing airlines really step up to ensure they are sharing in the infrastructure costs at no cost to Austin taxpayers, and so we're very excited about that as well," Council Member Vanessa Fuentes (District 2) said.