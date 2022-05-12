Austin Animal Center holding free microchip clinic at Dove Springs Rec Center

Austin Animal Center (AAC) is teaming up with Dove Springs Proud and Austin City Councilmember Vanessa Fuentes to provide a free drive-thru microchip clinic this Sunday, May 15.

The clinic will be held from 8-11 a.m. at the Dove Springs Recreation Center. Dogs must be on a leash and cats and puppies must be in a carrier.

AAC says microchips are the number one way to get your pet back home if they ever get lost.

Microchips are little devices about the size of a grain of rice. It is implanted under the pet's skin, between the shoulder blades, says AAC.

The microchips store an ID number that can be used to identify the pet's owner. They do not act as GPS units or devices, and do they do not track or locate.

