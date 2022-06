Austin Animal Center is holding a free drive-thru microchip and rabies vaccine clinic on Saturday, June 4.

The clinic will run for three hours, from 8-11 a.m. at 7201 Levander Loop. It is open to Travis County residents with cats or dogs. AAC asks that pet owners bring their dogs on a leash, and cats in a crate.

No appointments are necessary and the clinic is first come, first served.