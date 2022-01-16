Austin apartment complex neglecting resident concerns over mold, safety issues

Mold, cracked walls, and cold water are just a few of the issues residents are facing at an apartment complex in North Austin.

Residents say they have reached out to management to fix the problems, but have not heard anything back.

"I just need some answers," said Christopher Daniels, a resident.

Daniels says he is considering moving out of his apartment complex because he feels like he has no other choice.

"It's just ridiculous. It's getting out of control," he said.

Daniels says the list of problems inside his apartment are extensive, and he has not gotten any help about it from management.

"Mold, water leaking from air conditioning. No smoke detectors. No hot water, my toilet does not flush, and I got a bug infested," Daniels said.

He says he’s reached out to management several times with no luck. In fact, he says he has not even seen them around the complex in two months.

"Since I've been here, since we got new management, I ain't see nobody," he said.

There are four units in total at the complex that is located on 8207 Sam Rayburn Drive. As for the name of the complex, residents told FOX 7 Austin they have no idea what it is.

"We don't know. Ain’t no name," said Daniels.

Calvin Austin is also a resident at the complex on Sam Rayburn Drive, and Austin has his own list of problems for his unit.

"I have no hot water because the hot water valve is busted, so it leaks to the ceiling. So, as a result, they turn the hot water valve off. I have to boil water to get it warm enough so I can bathe," said Austin.

A process Austin admits he’s used to since he also has not heard from the owners of the building as to when it will get fixed. However, he says his boiling water routine injured him severely one day.

"I boiled the water too hot, and it slipped off the back of the toilet and burned me from my lower thigh all the way to my foot, and I was burned to the bone," he said.

Austin says his apartment also has mold, broken windows, cracked walls, and no smoke alarm.

Friday, the City of Austin Code Enforcement Department was out on scene inspecting the apartments. Residents hope this is a step towards the maintenance they need.

"I need something done as soon as possible," said Daniels

Residents still have not heard anything from management. FOX 7 Austin reached out as well, but have also not heard back.

