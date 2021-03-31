Austin-area businesses, restaurants offering specials for Easter

Looking to do something special for Easter? Several Austin-area businesses and restaurants are offering up something special.

Here's a look at some of the things you can get to enjoy at home or that you can safely enjoy at the establishment if you feel ready to go out.

___

Trudy's

Photo courtesy Trudy's.

On Easter Sunday Trudy's is offering a Tex Mex feast including Migas enchiladas, chilequiles, Bloody Marys, mimosas, and more.

Families will also be able to take a pic with the Easter Bunny and if they post the picture on social media they'll get 10% off their order. Kids 12 and under eat free.

Advertisement

Get more details here.

South Congress Cafe

Photo courtesy South Congress Cafe.

South Congress Cafe is serving up all of your brunch favorites on Easter Sunday. There'll be an onsite DJ from 12 - 3 p.m. while sipping on your favorite cocktail or mimosa before ordering a delicious entree, like the shortrib hash or carrot cake french toast.

Get more details here.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 7 AUSTIN NEWS APP

Easy Tiger

Photo courtesy Easy Tiger.

Easy Tiger is offering items for preorder that can be available for curbside and delivery April 2-4. Returning items include pull-apart rolls, two new quiches, and a house-smoked ham. There's also a spring cookie tin available.

Get full details here.

Juniper

Photo courtesy Consumable Content.

Starting Easter Sunday, Juniper will be offering brunch every Sunday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Guests can enjoy a prix-fixe menu that includes fresh pastries, some classic Juniper dishes, and fun Italian brunch items for $45 per person.

Menus will be available on the Juniper website. Reservations are now available on OpenTable. Juniper will also be open for dinner service from 5-9 p.m.

FoliePop's

Photo courtesy FoliePop's.

This Easter, FoliePop’s at Hill Country Galleria has dessert covered with a special Easter Egg dessert. The Easter Egg consists of an egg of coconut mousse with a mango-passion fruit coulis at the center sitting atop a buttery sponge cake and crispy chocolate base.

For an extra luxurious experience, FoliePop’s will also have an added option to cover the egg with edible gold leaf. The special limited-time dessert is now available to order online. The Easter Egg is a personal-sized cake and costs $15.

Quack's Bakery

Photo courtesy Quack's Bakery.

All three Quack's Bakery locations (Lady Quackenbush’s Cakery in Mueller, Quack’s 43rd Street Bakery & Captain Quackenbush’s Coffeehouse) are offering a myriad of Easter goodies for a limited time. Items include a carrot "bunny cake", Easter-themed cupcakes, DIY Easter Egg cookie kits, and even picnic baskets.

You can get a full list of items and more information here.

Chicken Salad Shoppe

The ghost kitchen on Burnet Road is offering a limited-time Spring 1/2 Pound Monster Cookie called The Passion Of The Peep. It's a half-pound stuffed sugar cookie with passionfruit curd, glaze, and topped with a Peep.

Chicken Salad Shoppe also offers chicken salad sandwich platters for preorder. Get more details and order here.

Contigo Catering

Photo courtesy Contigo Catering.

An Easter Prix Fixe menu is available that serves four people and includes frittata, morning buns, sugar snap pea salad, honey & clove glazed pork loin, rosemary & garlic whole chicken with spiced quinoa and roasted broccoli, and salted caramel chocolate tart. The cost is $195. Mimosa kits, wine, and a la carte menu items are also available. Get more information and order here.

TLC Austin

The restaurant is offering lobster deviled eggs, jumbo crab cakes, and a TLC Cubano Sandwich for Easter Sunday only. The items are available for dine-in and takeout. You can get more information and order online here.

SIGN UP FOR FOX 7 AUSTIN EMAIL ALERTS

The League Kitchen & Tavern

On Easter, The League will be offering their weekend brunch from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Reservations are suggested. You can get more information about the menu and ordering here.