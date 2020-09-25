Austin-area clinics seeing high demand for flu shots

If you're thinking about getting a flu shot, listen up.

Austin-area doctors are urging people to schedule appointments as soon as possible due to high demand.

“We’ve seen a huge demand for flu shots. At our clinic we’ve been trying to schedule nurse visits to get everybody in,” said Dr. Adrian Dennington with Austin Diagnostics. “Flu season is still an important thing and still causes a lot of illness. The concern this year is people getting COVID-19 and the flu, that’s something we don’t know yet and that can be a very dangerous combination."

SIGN UP FOR FOX 7 AUSTIN EMAIL ALERTS

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 7 AUSTIN NEWS APP

Advertisement

Dr. Dennington said one thing to note, the practices people are doing to battle COVID-19 might also help to prevent the flu as well.

“I’m hoping with all the personal protective measures people are putting in place, not going into work, working from home, wearing their masks, everyone is much more cautious with their hand hygiene these days that will, in turn, protect others from developing illnesses, like respiratory infections including flu,” he said.

Just because you’re wearing a mask and washing your hands doesn’t mean you should overlook getting a flu shot this year.

RELATED: Free drive-thru flu shots for veterans coming to Austin, Temple, Waco

“There are very few medical reasons to not get a flu shot, some of those is a child under 6 months old, if you have a severe allergic reaction to it in the past. Those would all be reasons to not get one also if you have an egg or mercury allergy," Dennington said. "Just discuss it with your doctor, there can still be a way for you to get a flu shot."

RELATED: Hundreds line up for drive-thru flu shots in Round Rock

Dr. Dennington said right now there are no signs of a flu shot shortage.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE HEALTH NEWS