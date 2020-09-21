Free drive-thru flu shots for veterans coming to Austin, Temple, Waco

Central Texas Veterans Health Care System (CTVHCS) is offering free drive-thru flu shots for veterans. Veterans are encouraged to take advantage of the opportunity to get their flu vaccination at one of the local pharmacies or retail stores in their community care network.

It is especially important to ensure everyone is taking additional steps to protect ourselves, our veterans, and others against the flu during the COVID-19 pandemic, according to CTVHCS.

Below are the options available for veterans to get their flu vaccination:

Option #1: Veterans can receive their free flu vaccination during their scheduled face-to-face visits at their Primary Care Aligned Team (PACT) and most specialty clinic appointments.

Option #2: Choose from more than 60,000 community locations to get a no-cost flu shot. Click here to find Central Texas site locations within the VA community care network.

Option #3: If you are unable to access the flu vaccination in option 1 or 2, CTVHCS will be offering limited drive-through flu clinics at the locations on the dates and times listed below:

Temple : Monday, September 21 through Friday, October 9 Times: 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Locations: Teague Hospital (Building 204) Valet Parking Area Address: Olin E. Teague Veterans’ Medical Center, 1901 Veterans Memorial Drive in Temple

Waco : Monday, September 21 through Friday, October 9 Times: 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Location: Building 93 Parking Lot Address: Doris Miller Department of Veterans Affairs Medical Center, 4800 Memorial Drive in Waco

Austin: Monday, September 21 through Friday, October 9 Times: 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Location: Front of Clinic Address: 7901 Metropolis Drive in Austin

SIGN UP FOR FOX 7 AUSTIN EMAIL ALERTS

The flu is a contagious respiratory illness caused by influenza viruses. It can cause mild to severe illness, and at times, can lead to death. Some people, such as the elderly, young children, and people with certain health conditions, are at high risk for serious flu complications.

Advertisement

The best way to prevent the flu is by getting vaccinated each year.

Veterans who are experiencing any signs and symptoms or are suspected/confirmed to have COVID-19, are asked to postpone visits to any of the facilities to get the flu vaccination to avoid exposing health care personnel and other veterans to the virus that may cause COVID-19.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 7 AUSTIN NEWS APP

CLICK HERE FOR THE LATEST INFO ON THE CORONAVIRUS OUTBREAK