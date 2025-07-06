Live Updates | Austin area flooding: At least 4 dead, search efforts continue

The Brief Flash flood watches are active for most of the Austin area today (Sunday) as searches continue for those missing from this weekend's devastating Central Texas floods. As of Saturday, four deaths were confirmed in Travis and Burnet counties, with others, including a teen and fire official, still missing. Off-and-on rain today could complicate search efforts



Leander

Travis County Emergency Services District 1 tells FOX 7 they are ramping up search efforts for missing people in Leander.

Crews are searching an area near Nameless Road and Sandy Creek Road where several homes were affected.

More flooding possible Sunday

The flood threat continues on Sunday with more rain expected for the area.

The flash flood risk is a bit higher for portions of the Hill Country.

A flash flood watch was extended from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Sunday morning.

Williamson and Travis County are under a level one risk, according to the Storm Prediction Center's 1 to 5 scale.

We do not expect to see as much rain as we saw on Friday or Saturday.

Most areas will see about an inch or two of rain, but some pockets could see heavier totals.

Some isolated areas could see 2 to 4 inches of rain, with a slight possibility of up to 10 inches.

At this point, it is hard to decipher where those heavier pockets may be.

