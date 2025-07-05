Texas flooding: How you can help people in Kerrville
KERR COUNTY, Texas - Dozens of people have died, and several people had to be rescued after flooding in Central Texas.
Many people across the state and around the country are seeking ways to help.
On Friday night, officials asked for people not to come to the area, because they could get in the way of first responders.
Kerr County Flood Relief Fund
The Community Foundation, a nonprofit group in the area, launched the Kerr County Flood Relief Fund to help support local response, relief and recovery efforts.
All donations will go right to the organizations helping with the emergency.
Those looking to donate can click here.
Salvation Army
The City of Kerrville says the Salvation Army is taking donations for those affected by the flooding.
They are in need of non-perishables, hygiene items, bleach, brooms, shovels, trash bags, diapers, socks, baby wipes and trash bags.
The group asks any donations to be dropped off at 855 Hays Street.
Red Cross
The Red Cross has opened three shelters in Kerrville.
- First United Methodist Church, 321 Thompson Drive, Kerrville, TX 78028
- Calvary Temple Church, 3000 TX-534 Loop, Kerrville, TX 78028
- Comfort High School, 143 US-87 North, Comfort, TX 78013
You can donate to the Red Cross by visiting redcross.org.
GoFundMe
The website GoFundMe is looking to help those in need of assistance.
The site has several verified fundraisers from people in need of assistance.
You can see the list here: gofundme.com/c/act/flood-relief#section-2
This list will be updated as more information comes in.
The Source: Information in this article comes from the City of Kerrville, American Red Cross and more.