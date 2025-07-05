Texas flooding: How you can help people in Kerrville

The Brief Dozens are dead after flash flooding hit Central Texas, especially Kerr County, on Friday. Officials urge the public to avoid the affected areas to allow first responders access. Relief efforts are underway, with the Kerr County Flood Relief Fund, Salvation Army, and Red Cross collecting donations and operating shelters.



Dozens of people have died, and several people had to be rescued after flooding in Central Texas.

Many people across the state and around the country are seeking ways to help.

On Friday night, officials asked for people not to come to the area, because they could get in the way of first responders.

Kerr County Flood Relief Fund

The Community Foundation, a nonprofit group in the area, launched the Kerr County Flood Relief Fund to help support local response, relief and recovery efforts.

All donations will go right to the organizations helping with the emergency.

Those looking to donate can click here.

Salvation Army

The City of Kerrville says the Salvation Army is taking donations for those affected by the flooding.

They are in need of non-perishables, hygiene items, bleach, brooms, shovels, trash bags, diapers, socks, baby wipes and trash bags.

The group asks any donations to be dropped off at 855 Hays Street.

Red Cross

The Red Cross has opened three shelters in Kerrville.

First United Methodist Church, 321 Thompson Drive, Kerrville, TX 78028

Calvary Temple Church, 3000 TX-534 Loop, Kerrville, TX 78028

Comfort High School, 143 US-87 North, Comfort, TX 78013

You can donate to the Red Cross by visiting redcross.org.

GoFundMe

The website GoFundMe is looking to help those in need of assistance.

The site has several verified fundraisers from people in need of assistance.

You can see the list here: gofundme.com/c/act/flood-relief#section-2

This list will be updated as more information comes in.