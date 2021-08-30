Austin-area nonprofit seeks donations for Hurricane Ida survivors
AUSTIN, Texas - An Austin-area nonprofit is mobilizing their network to help survivors of Hurricane Ida.
The Austin Disaster Relief Network is comprised of nearly 200 greater-Austin-area churches and thousands of trained volunteers.
ADRN Associate Director Stephen Brewer says the nonprofit is working to link churches in its network with churches in impacted areas. He expects more information will be released about volunteer opportunities in the coming days.
Monday, the nonprofit was asking for monetary donations and supplies in the form of "survivor care kits."
Those wanting to support ADRN's efforts to help can build the following different kinds of care kits:
Basic Care Kit
- Towels and washclothes, four each
- Tissue pack
- Four toothbrushes and toothpaste
- Four deodorants
- Shampoo and soap
- Four combs
- Four blankets
- Pillows (as many as you can fit in)
- Wipes
Add-ons for Kids
- Kid wipes
- Forehead temperature strip
- Small toothbrush
- Coloring pack and activity book
- Baby bottles/formula and food
- Diapers
Add-ons for Men and Women
- Lotion (women)
- Pack of feminine products (women)
- After-shave lotion (men)
Donations can be dropped off at Hope Family Thrift Store on East 51st Street from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday-Saturday.
