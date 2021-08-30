Austin-area nonprofit seeks donations for Hurricane Ida survivors

An Austin-area nonprofit is mobilizing their network to help survivors of Hurricane Ida.

The Austin Disaster Relief Network is comprised of nearly 200 greater-Austin-area churches and thousands of trained volunteers.

ADRN Associate Director Stephen Brewer says the nonprofit is working to link churches in its network with churches in impacted areas. He expects more information will be released about volunteer opportunities in the coming days.

Monday, the nonprofit was asking for monetary donations and supplies in the form of "survivor care kits."

Those wanting to support ADRN's efforts to help can build the following different kinds of care kits:

Basic Care Kit

Towels and washclothes, four each

Tissue pack

Four toothbrushes and toothpaste

Four deodorants

Shampoo and soap

Four combs

Four blankets

Pillows (as many as you can fit in)

Wipes

Add-ons for Kids

Kid wipes

Forehead temperature strip

Small toothbrush

Coloring pack and activity book

Baby bottles/formula and food

Diapers

Add-ons for Men and Women

Lotion (women)

Pack of feminine products (women)

After-shave lotion (men)

Donations can be dropped off at Hope Family Thrift Store on East 51st Street from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday-Saturday.

