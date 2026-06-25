Austin armed robberies: 24 year jail sentence for Kyle man

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The Brief Kyle man sentenced to 24 years in prison for charges related to multiple armed robberies in 2025 Yael Williams used a firearm during robberies at a Subway and 7-Eleven stores in Austin Williams pleaded guilty to 3 counts in November 2025



A Kyle man has been sentenced to 24 years in jail for three charges related to multiple armed robberies in Austin in 2025.

The backstory:

According to court documents, 39-year-old Yael Williams used a firearm during robberies at a Subway restaurant and two 7-11 stores in Austin in June and July 2025.

In the presence of store employees, Williams took cash and other property by force and by threatening the employees with a .22 caliber revolver.

During his robbery of the Subway restaurant, Williams fired several shots at two bystanders, one of whom was attempting to intervene and prevent the robbery.

Williams pleaded guilty in November 2025 to one count of discharging a firearm during and in relation to a crime of violence and two counts of brandishing a firearm during and in relation to a crime of violence.

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What they're saying:

"When you pull a gun on someone in this district, you will face serious consequences," said U.S. Attorney for the Western District of Texas, Justin R. Simmons in a news release.

"Yael Williams robbed three businesses, shot at bystanders, and, in so doing, showed a callous disregard for human life. Americans cannot make good on the promise of America when they don’t feel safe in the very place in which they live," Simmons said.

"In the Western District, we’re committed to making our neighborhoods, towns, and cities places where Americans can thrive, not merely survive. The sentence secured in this case shows our commitment to that mission," Simmons added.