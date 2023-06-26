Ascension Seton nurses to go on strike June 27

Hundreds of nurses at Ascension Seton in Austin will go on strike on Tuesday, June 27. The union is expecting at least 900 nurses to go on strike.

This comes as contract talks between the nurse's union and the health care provider remain at an impasse. They are negotiating a contract to improve staffing levels and patient safety.

Ascension Seton nurses previously formed the state's largest private-sector nurses union back in September 2022.

A statement from Ascension Texas said the hospital has a plan to ensure no disruption in service saying in part, "Ascension Seton Medical Center Austin is open and well-prepared to continue to provide patient centered, holistic care during this unfortunate strike."

The strike will start around 6:45 a.m. June 27, and last 24-hours.