VIDEO: Downtown Austin bank robbery suspect arrested by APD

The Brief A man was arrested after robbing a bank in Austin, police said APD said it happened on Oct. 13 at the Wells Fargo at 111 Congress Ave. Police said the man handed an employee a written note demanding money and said he had a bomb



A man was arrested after robbing a bank in downtown Austin, police said.

Bank robbery in downtown Austin

The backstory:

Police said on Oct. 13, around 4:44 p.m., officers responded to a bank robbery at Wells Fargo at 111 Congress Ave.

An early investigation revealed the suspect approached bank employees saying he was going to open a bank account. He then handed an employee a written note demanding money and said he had a bomb.

The suspect received money and left the bank on foot.

Dig deeper:

Not long after he left, an APD officer found and arrested the suspect. It was less than two blocks away from the bank.

Officers then secured the bank, helped with evidence recovery and spoke with witnesses.

Makiya Johnson, 26

The suspect was later identified as 26-year-old Makiya Johnson. He was booked into the Travis County Jail. He is facing two charges of robbery by threat.

Johnson also had a warrant in connection with a different aggravated robbery with a deadly weapon case that happened on Oct. 10.

More charges may be considered as the investigation continues.

What you can do:

Anyone with any information should contact APD's Robbery unit at 512-974-5092. You may submit your tip anonymously through the Capital Area Crime Stoppers Program by visiting austincrimestoppers.org or calling 512-472-8477.