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The Brief Texas state troopers will increase patrols statewide from Wednesday, Nov. 25, through Sunday, Nov. 29, for Thanksgiving travel. Enforcement targets speeding, impaired driving, seat belt use, and failing to move over or slow down for emergency vehicles. Last year's holiday effort resulted in over 66,000 warnings and citations, including more than 5,300 for speeding and 234 DWI arrests.



The Texas Department of Public Safety announced that the agency will increase patrols statewide during Thanksgiving week, targeting speeding, impaired driving and other traffic violations as Texans travel for the holiday.

When does the Texas Thanksgiving traffic enforcement start?

What we know:

The Texas DPS enforcement period runs from Wednesday, Nov. 25, through Sunday, Nov. 29. Texas Highway Patrol troopers will also be on watch for seat belt violations and drivers who fail to move over or slow down for emergency vehicles and roadside workers.

The increased patrols are part of Operation CARE (Crash Awareness and Reduction Effort), a nationwide initiative aimed at reducing crashes during holiday travel periods.

How many citations did Texas DPS issue last Thanksgiving?

By the numbers:

During the 2025 Thanksgiving enforcement period, DPS issued 66,026 warnings and citations. Those included 5,314 for speeding, 1,797 for driving without insurance and 302 for seat belt and child seat violations.

Troopers also made 275 felony arrests, 234 driving while intoxicated arrests and 117 fugitive arrests during last year’s enforcement period, according to DPS.

What they're saying:

The agency urged drivers to plan a sober ride if they intend to drink alcohol, avoid distractions and have a passenger handle navigation devices or apps.

"With more drivers expected on Texas roadways during the holiday, we urge everyone to make responsible decisions behind the wheel," Texas Highway Patrol Chief Bryan Rippee said. "Slow down, buckle up, never drive impaired and move over or slow down for first responders and roadside workers."

Understanding the Texas Move Over, Slow Down law

What you can do:

DPS also reminded drivers to move over or slow down when approaching police, fire, emergency medical services, Texas Department of Transportation vehicles and tow trucks stopped along the road with emergency lights activated.

The agency encouraged drivers to extend the same courtesy to other motorists stopped on the roadside.

Travelers should check weather forecasts and road conditions along their routes before leaving. Information about Texas road closures and conditions is available at DriveTexas.org.