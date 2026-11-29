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The Brief A Leander High School freshman, Savannah Acord-Ramirez, has died following a severe asthma attack. According to her former martial arts academy, she was placed in a medically induced coma before doctors found no evidence of brain activity. The Leander High School Band remembered her in a Friday post as a talented, enthusiastic student with tremendous heart for her bandmates.



A freshman at Leander High School has died following a severe asthma attack, according to statements from her school band program and a martial arts academy where she previously trained.

Leander High School band member dies

What we know:

The Leander High School Band announced the death of Savannah Acord-Ramirez in a social media post on Friday, remembering her as a dedicated and compassionate student.

According to an update from PKC Karate - Bastrop Accelerate Taekwondo, where Acord-Ramirez was a former student before moving to Cedar Park, she suffered a severe asthma attack and was placed in a medically induced coma. The academy said doctors found no evidence of brain activity ahead of a neurological evaluation scheduled for Friday, and later updated its post to share that she had died overnight.

What they're saying:

"Savannah was a talented, enthusiastic member of the Leander Band who showed tremendous heart for the activity and her fellow bandmates," the band said in its statement. "She consistently took the time to check on others, ask how their day had been, or see if she could help in any way. Her warmth and dedication made a lasting impact on the entire program, creating a welcoming environment where everyone felt valued."

The program added that she "will be deeply missed by all who had the privilege of knowing her" and thanked the community for its support and care for one another.