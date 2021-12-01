Austin bars, restaurants where you can celebrate the holidays

'Tis the season! It's the time of year when bars and restaurants are all decked out for the holidays, and there are plenty of spots to check out for some festive fun.

Here's a look at some of the traditional events, pop-ups, and more.

____

MOZART'S CHRISTMAS LIGHT SHOW

Mozart's Annual Christmas Light Show is back this year and is reportedly bigger, better, and brighter than ever! This season’s shows will run through Jan. 6 from 6 p.m. to midnight.

In 2020, Mozart's Coffee Roasters introduced a reserved tables system due to the coronavirus pandemic. This year, reserved tables are back but you’ll have to pay a fee to secure one.

Reserved tickets give you the option to select your day, your time, and your table location. Tables can be reserved for one-hour shifts. If you want to enjoy the Bavarian Marketplace after your viewing is complete, you can stay as long as you’d like.

You can buy tickets to Mozart's 2021 Holiday Light Show here.

You can also register for free admission to the festival-style Bavarian marketplace. your registration allows you access for either a 6 to 9 p.m. time slot or a 9 p.m. to Midnight slot. Reserve tickets for the Bavarian Marketplace here.

Austin Rental Boats is also offering the option for you to book a fully captained boat cruise to and from Mozart’s Coffee and view the show on the water. Ticket package prices start at $60 for two. Get more info on boat tours here.

MIRACLE ON 5TH STREET

Miracle on 5th Street is a Christmas-themed pop-up cocktail bar that serves holiday cocktails at The Eleanor in downtown Austin. It features wall-to-wall Christmas decor, multiple bars, cheery social experiences, and a whole lot of Christmas spirits.

"Sip one of the many Christmas cocktails crafted by our jolly staff, take your next profile picture in Santa’s Throne, and connect with friends & family in the most decked-out holiday bar in the city," Miracle says on its website. "It's Christmas cheer like you've never seen it before."

The pop-up goes until December 28. No reservations are needed but a limited number of Dasher Passes are available so that you can skip the line.

___

