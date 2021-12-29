Austin-based company is helping Texas power plants winterize

300 power generation plants in Texas, as of Wednesday, have been inspected by a review team from ERCOT for winterization. A report on who passed and who failed is expected to be filed with the Texas PUC later this week.

Meanwhile, an Austin-based company, with a San Marcos manufacturing site, is playing a major role in helping power companies comply with the new state rules.

Thin cable is wrapped in spinning machines in a large building on the South side of San Marcos. The cable conducts heat and is designed to prevent power plants from freezing up. It’s a product that’s now in high demand, according to senior production manager Dwayne Wiltz.

"Well it been just a mad house. We've been trying to provide cables to our trading partners, worldwide, as well as our new trading partners right here in Texas," said Wiltz.

San Marcos is the main manufacturing site for Thermon Heat Tracing. Most of the product made here - is typically shipped to colder climates. But the winter storm in February increased demand from Texas power generators. Rolling cable now has a hometown spin to it for machine operator Barry Gonzales.

"I like to think I’m making some sort of a difference and doing my job and doing it the best that I can," said Gonzales.

The company has three shifts - and is hiring more people to make more cable. Each assembly line can produce up to 8-thousand meters of cable per shift. Many of the employees lost power during the winter storm– they understand what’s at stake.

"We've been working very hard to get out as much cable as we can, because part of the demand for winterization at power plants is that high," said Technical Manager Harry Hutchinson, Jr.

The cables are essentially industrial strength heat strips, and they're attached to pipes and other critical connections. The company also makes heaters for control panels and devices to keep tall wind turbines warm. The company does more than manufacture a product, it also has a team of inspectors. The inspectors go out and make assessments and then engineer a solution. In some cases here in Texas, they have found the failure isn't as big as you may expect.

"It’s really about that weakest link," said David Buntin, Thermon's Senior Vice President.

A common weak link, according to Buntin, is a sensor that measures temperatures, pressure and emissions. A small freeze up can cause a big problem.

"And since the system has to work, it shuts down the whole facility," said Buntin.

The solution is made on this assembly line. A heat cable is wrapped to an air sample pipe which can withstand a deep and lasting freeze. Thermon's audit teams have checked about 60 sites so far. Buntin could not disclose the names of the power companies they are doing business with, but did say sales in Texas have more than doubled from last year.

"It was ironic, here we are in Texas experiencing this winter storm just like everybody else who lives here, knowing we have most of the solutions that can help prevent them," said Buntin.

A different kind of line work to keep the lights on.

