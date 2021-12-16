FOX 7 Discussion: Improving water infrastructure across Texas
AUSTIN, Texas - During February's deadly winter storms, pipes burst across Texas eventually leaving some cities without running water.
Right now, water utilities are making investments to improve the systems around Austin.
Texas Water Utilities is investing more than $4 million in infrastructure around Travis and Hays counties. VP of Engineering Todd Danielson joins Rebecca Thomas to talk about it.
___
DOWNLOAD: FOX 7 AUSTIN NEWS APP
SUBSCRIBE: Daily Newsletter | YouTube
FOLLOW: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter
Advertisement