Ted Cruz responds to Mick Jagger’s Cancun jab at Rolling Stones' Dallas concert
Ted Cruz took heat in February when his family flew to the Mexican resort town while they and millions of other Texans dealt with a power grid failure
Winter Storm Uri: Austin-Travis County releases after-action report
The report has 132 recommendations to ensure Austin-Travis County is better prepared and better served for the next major emergency.
Austin high school still recovering from Winter Storm Uri
The winter storm may have been 8 months ago, but it's still taking a toll on one local high school.
Texans demand Gov. Abbott include energy in upcoming legislation
Texans for Fair Energy Billing urge Gov. Abbott to make energy a topic of discussion during the upcoming special session as energy grids go offline.
Round Rock residents told to vacate due to damage from winter storm
Residents at a Round Rock affordable housing complex have just days to find new homes after being told to vacate due to damage from the winter storm.
APA exceeds goal to rescue '1,000 at-risk’ pets after storms
Approximately one month ago Austin Pets Alive! set out to rescue 1,000 at-risk animals from Texas shelters after winter storms hammered the state.
Lt. Gov. Patrick urges action on high winter storm energy prices
Texas Lieutenant Governor Dan Patrick is asking Texas Governor Greg Abbott to take action when it comes to the high energy prices from ERCOT.
Residents at East Austin complex still struggling after winter storm
Residents at the Mueller Flats apartments say they are still dealing with water damage in their homes from the winter storm which has led to mold.
Matthew McConaughey announces virtual benefit to help Texas
The We’re Texas Virtual Event will include musical performances by Texas natives, residents, and supporters like Willie Nelson and Megan Thee Stallion.
Some Austin residents still without hot water weeks after storm hit
That includes 62-year-old veteran Phillip Hooker, who says he was without water for over a week, and he has now been without hot water for 18 days.
Council approves $10M in utility bill relief, other measures
Austin City Council approved a series of measures designed to avoid high utility bills as a result of last month’s extreme freezing temperatures.
Resources for Austin residents impacted by severe winter storm
The Austin-Travis County Emergency Operations Center has released several resources for the many Austinites still feeling the effects of the February 2021 severe winter storm.
Texas A&M, UT Austin collecting funds for students affected by storms
Longhorn Nation can donate through the HornRaiser crowdfunding platform, and the Texas A&M community can donate through Spirit of Giving.
TDEM requesting 54 counties be added to federal disaster declaration
More counties will continue to be re-requested as the state receives information from those who suffered damage due to the recent winter storms.
Texas winter storms left disabled with limited medication, no power
Families of disabled Texans are asking for more priority to be given to the most vulnerable during weather events like the one Texas saw last week.
AFD battles 49 blazes in one day during winter storm last week
AFD shared photos on Facebook of one of 49 blazes they dealt with in one day during last week's winter storm.
Call center can help Texans fill out iSTAT winter storm damage survey
Texans can call 844-844-3089 between 8:00 AM and 8:00 PM seven days a week to submit their disaster damage information.
Austin first responders tell horrifying stories of calls during winter storm
So many calls came in during last week's winter storm that some requests for help had to go unanswered.
Barton Springs, Deep Eddy pools to reopen Thursday
Both pools will reopen on Thursday, Feb. 25 and admission is free until further notice.
City of Austin website launched to help navigate winter storm repairs
Local residents and business owners whose properties were damaged in the recent winter storm will find information on the website.